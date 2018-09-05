Sports

Roller skating and skateboarding could be on the agenda of the Tokyo Olympics

Roller skating and skateboarding were officially presented on Friday as candidate disciplines for inclusion in the Tokyo Olympic Games program, the website insidethegamez.biz reported. The International Federation of Roller Sports (FIRS) represents these two sports disciplines after having failed in view of the Rio Olympics. Rugby sevens and golf were the two sports held at the time.

The FIRS advocates the integration of rollerblading, present at the World Games since the creation of the latter in 1981. Belgium has with Bart Swings one of the best skating specialists in the world.

Baseball / softball, very popular in Japan, is a favorite to regain its place on the Olympic program that it left after the Beijing Olympics. Karate, squash, bowling, climbing, surfing and wushu are the six other sports candidates selected for the final selection. They were 26 at the start.
Everyone was able to expose their project for 15 minutes. Thirty minutes of questions and answers followed them. Another Q + A session is scheduled for Saturday. An indefinite number of these sports will then be offered to the IOC in September. The final decision will be made at the IOC Rio de Janeiro session in August 2016.
