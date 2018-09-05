Business

Real Estate-Focused Staff Helps Verlo Mattress Franchisees Find the Perfect Store Location

Verlo Mattress’ real estate-focused staff works with partner entrepreneurs to evaluate potential store locations and analyze the market. They ensure the location fits the type of store the franchisee wants to open.

[MILWAUKEE, 09/06/2018] — Verlo Mattress’ dedicated support staff helps ease franchisees’ transition into being a business owner. Its real estate-focused professionals assist Verlo Mattress franchisees in conducting market analyses, assessing potential store locations, and implementing the design elements that reflect the company’s brand identity.

Standards for Site Selection

Verlo Mattress’ real estate-focused staff has experience in project management and architecture. They ensure franchisees find the optimum site for their branch. Ideal buildings for Verlo Mattress stores are those with great signage and storefront visibility to major urban roads and generate high foot traffic.

Other key selection criteria are:

• At least a population of 125,000 people within a 20-minute drive
• Full access to major thoroughfares with at least 20,000 vehicles passing daily
• A minimum of 3.5 parking spaces per 1,000 square feet for the entire retail store
• A co-tenancy clause to furniture, home improvement, and grocery stores

Verlo Mattress Store Models

Franchisees may choose from three Verlo Mattress store prototypes to fit their needs and goals for the business. The prototypes should all be at the center of retail nodes, although each has different space requirements.

Satellite stores are the smallest of the prototypes at only around 3,500 to 4,500 square feet, with much of the space used as a retail showroom. Mid-sized hybrid stores range from 5,000 to 6,500 square feet of space and have a Comfort Adjustment room. Factory stores, meanwhile, have between 7,000 and 10,000 square feet of space. It features conditions of hybrid stores, as well as a full assembly area and loading dock.

About Verlo Mattress

Verlo Mattress has been a maker of highly comfortable and adjustable mattresses since 1958, with 37 franchise locations across the nation. Its mattresses come with a lifetime comfort guarantee, a 100% non-prorated warranty, and a complementary mattress comfort adjustment. The company provides its franchisees with integrated tools and a Franchise Support team to prepare them for running a successful business.

To learn more information, visit https://franchise.verlo.com/ today.

