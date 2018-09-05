Lifestyle

My Pet Your Pet: Building a Community of Free Pet Boarding

Comment(0)

A lot of people want to travel, but they feel stuck at home because of their cat or dog. Pet kennels tend to be expensive and trusting a friend or family member with a house key can also be tricky. That is where My Pet Your Pet comes in. 

[LONDON, 05/09/2018]—My Pet Your Pet is a great solution for our four-legged friends and their owners, enabling pet owners to travel without worrying about their pets back home.

At My Pet Your Pet, pet owners can register their cat or dog and look for people with pets to take care of them when they are away. My Pet Your Pet is safe, easy to use and provides insurance to all registered members.

How Can My Pet Your Pet Be Free?

While users of My Pet Your Pet can opt for a standard or premium membership, dog and cat sitting is completely free. My Pet Your Pet uses a credit system for pet owners, where no money is involved. Each member’s effort to host a pet at their home or recommend another member for pet sitting is rewarded with credit, which is dependent on the size of the animal and the number of days hosted. Extra credits are awarded for accepting an urgent, last-minute request.

How Can Someone Become a Member of My Pet Your Pet

Becoming a member of My Pet Your Pet is easy since only registration is needed. Interested parties can create their pet profile (or profiles online) or set their pet hosting preferences. My Pet Your Pet uses an advanced pet matching system that allows pet owners to find the best environment for their furry friends. Pet owners who are willing to host can review each request and accept or decline.

Is My Pet Your Pet Safe?

My Pet Your Pet is a safe and secure platform, since the details of pet owners are protected. Furthermore, My Pet Your Pet verifies the details and vet certifications of the cats and dogs who are registered in the platform. All members have insurance issued by My Pet Your Pet for accidents and third-party liability. Pet owners who opt for a premium membership will also receive a Waterproof Pet GPS Tracker.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Three Sixty Launches furniture of the future

editor

A premium collection of low seating chairs that add design and comfort to your pre-existing leather collection New Delhi, April 2018: Are you tired of plain, boring chairs? Are you on the lookout for something bold that compliments luxury and personifies comfort? Then, Three Sixty has just the right collection for you. The brand has […]
Lifestyle

Fuschia by Vkare is now available on Nykaa.com

editor

For those people who feel the need of buying natural skincare brands online, here is a good news that brand Fuschia by Vkare is now available on Nykaa.com. Fuschia’s target audience is people who believe in and understand the concept of natural skincare. Starting with 10 varieties of natural, handmade soaps, they have expanded to […]
Lifestyle

Gold buyer ~+91-9999821722 , 9999333245 OLD GOLD RATE RS-32000/PER 10GM SILVER

editor

Gold loan in noida !!Gold loan Gold loan in ghaziabad !!Gold loan in delhi !!gold loan settlement gold loan settlement in noida !! gold loan settlement ghaziabad!! gold loan settlement in delhi! Gold Jewellery Buyer follows a standardized and technology based testing process to value your gold silver & diamond assets, which allow Gold Jewellery […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *