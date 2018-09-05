Business

LED Hydroponic Grow Lights Market : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Demand And Forecast Report By 2025

05 September 2018: This report researches the worldwide LED Hydroponic Grow Lights market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global LED Hydroponic Grow Lights breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global LED Hydroponic Grow Lights market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LED Hydroponic Grow Lights.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ LED Hydroponic Grow Lights capacity, production, value, price and market share of LED Hydroponic Grow Lights in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • Philips
  • Osram
  • GE
  • Illumitex
  • Everlight Electronics
  • Opto-LED Technology
  • Syhdee
  • Epistar
  • Sanxinbao Semiconductor
  • Valoya
  • LumiGrow
  • Fionia Lighting
  • Netled
  • Apollo Horticulture
  • Grow LED Hydro
  • Kessil
  • Spectrum King Grow Lights
  • Cidly
  • Weshine
  • K-light
  • QEE Technology
  • Rosy Electronics
  • Ohmax Optoelectronic Lighting
  • Zhicheng Lighting

LED Hydroponic Grow Lights Breakdown Data by Type

  • Blue LED Lights
  • Red LED Lights
  • Other

LED Hydroponic Grow Lights Breakdown Data by Application

  • Indoor Hydroponic Plants
  • Outdoor Hydroponic Plants

LED Hydroponic Grow Lights Production Breakdown Data by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Other

LED Hydroponic Grow Lights Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Central & South America

 

