Uncategorized

IControl Systems Design and Integration

Comment(0)

MicroLogix Provides Control Systems Design and Integration services to the customer products , defence and Industrial Sectors. Control System Integration is an engineering process which involves integrating hardware and software from multiple suppliers to single control system solution for an end-user.MicroLOGIX has high level of system design and integration expertise in order to meet challenges of producing next generation structure , system and components. Our wide range of technical skills which include preparation of system testing,Monitoring the testing,Writing the report .Integrated Control Systems nowadays become instrumental in maintaining system efficiency and reliability.We committed to offer manufacturing solutions of the highest standard to all our customers.This quality consciousness is achieved by process-based Quality Management System and improvement programs. In order to maintain highest standards of quality, our manufacturing plant is ISO 9001:2008 and TS 16949:2002 certified by BUREAU VERITAS.

Our Capabilities
MicroLOGIX industrial control systems which enables secure communication and control over DNP, Modbus, and other non-IP-based protocols.We provide increased industrial control system security. Remote access streamlines common tasks which includes

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Land Mobile Radio Market will grow at a CAGR of 11.18% during 2018-2022

About Land Mobile Radio Land mobile radio is a wireless communication system developed for terrestrial users for the purpose of emergencies and instant communications in fields such as public safety sector, home security, medical emergency, industries, mining, police, firefighters, and transportation. Covered in this report The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects […]
Uncategorized

CJ Electrical and Solar Supplies Solar Panels Newcastle

New Castle, Australia — May 31 2018 — CJ Electrical and Solar is the company that is always innovating since its inception. This company has been founded as to be the one that will install most solar panels from all the competitors. While this objective might seem a bit far fetched, the original idea makes […]
Uncategorized

Animal Abatement Specialists Offers the Best Pest Control Services

San Jose, USA – 4 June 2018 – Animal Abatement Specialists are offering the most effective professional wildlife removal services and solutions for the most affordable prices out there. One way or the other, we all know the old saying, which is actively claiming that one’s house is in fact his very own fortress. And […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *