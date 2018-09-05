A vacuum blood collection tube is a sterile glass or plastic test tube that uses a stopper to create a vacuum seal inside the tube and enable the depiction of a predetermined volume of liquid. The vacuum blood collection tube prevents needle stick damage by preventing needles from coming in human contact and thus, contamination. The vacuum blood collection tube contains a double pointed needle, attached to a plastic tubular adapter. Double pointed needles are available in many gauge sizes. The length of the needle ranges from 1 to 11/2 inches. Vacuum blood collection tubes may contain additional constituents which are used to preserve blood for treatment in a medical laboratory. These additives are in the form of films applied using an ultrasonic nozzle.

The additives contained in the vacuum blood collection tube are anticoagulants, such as EDTA, sodium citrate, heparin or gel. A vacuum blood collection tube is mostly used by clinics and laboratories for storing blood for future testing. Vacuum blood collection tubes have a substitute which can preserve blood for an extended period for testing processes. Vacuum blood collection tubes are available in different types of sizes and specimens.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market: Dynamics

The need for blood test in laboratories for identifying various diseases using blood specimens is significant. A vacuum blood collection tube is used to collect and store blood for testing. The growth of the vacuum blood collection tube market depends on blood storage needs and substitutes available. Government subsidiaries and health services are driving the vacuum blood collection tube market. Vacuum blood collection tubes are available in different colors and can be segmented based on their use and application.

Growing awareness about importance of health in developed and developing countries will help in the growth of vacuum blood collection tube market. Technological developments in vacuum blood collection tubes are expected to act as a key driver for the growth of the vacuum blood collection tube market. However, low popularity of vacuum blood collection tubes in undeveloped countries might restrain vacuum blood collection tubes’ market growth during the forecast period.