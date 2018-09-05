Golden Girl ‘Swapna Barman’ could pull off with a little help from Corporate Scholarship

Great Sports Infra, South Asia’s leading provider of turnkey solutions for sports infrastructure, is proud to support Ms. Swapna Barman, a Gold Medallist in Heptathlon, Asian Games 2018.

Swapna Barman is a gifted athlete who was placed first in the Heptathlon at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships. Barman was born in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal in 1996. She has overcome major hurdles and challenges in life, one of them being her 6 toes which can be very painful at times. She hails from a very humble background wherein her mother worked on a tea estate and her father was a rickshaw driver. The Bengal athlete has outshone everyone through her toil and hard work and has come a long way. Swapna is an Asian Games champion in heptathlon, an ultimate multi-event test for champions in athletics. Great Sports Infra has also supported Rani Rampal, the Indian Women’s Hockey team captain for two years when she was just 15.

Great Sports Infra believes in nurturing promising sportspersons in India and enabling them to compete globally. This is the second year in a row that GSI is supporting Ms. Barman. Great Sports Infra has been actively participating and doing various activities to encourage the sports fraternity in India. They have been constantly extending their support to many upcoming sports persons like Rani Rampal (Hockey), Anuradha Vaidyanathan (Triathlete), Shashi Singhatia (Haryana State Gold Medallist and an upcoming Archer), Anurag Kuruvada (U-7 State Chess Champion) to help them train better with proper infrastructure and equip them to succeed on a global stage.

Mr. Anil Kumar, MD, Great Sports Infra, said “We at Great Sports Infra partner with the GoSports Foundation, which identifies promising sports person across various sports at a young age and provide them the resources for the best training, nutrition, kit and guidance. We extended our support to Swapna Barman, a promising heptathlete and hope we can help her train even better and win laurels for India on a Global stage and are proud on her achievement in the Asian Games 2018”

Great Sports Infra has also supported Green Peace, HelpAge India, Aitia, and organisations like Vibha. They have also helped in the construction of a school for the underprivileged and have also sponsored various sports tournaments and other similar initiatives.