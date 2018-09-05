Uncategorized

GAVS Technologies Announces Webinar with Everest Group on Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations-led Alert Correlation

Presentations will examine Digital Transformation and how AI can enable a zero incident infrastructure

Princeton, NJ and Chennai India, September 04, 2018 – GAVS Technologies (GAVS), a leading digital transformation solutions company with operations in the US, UK, Middle East and India, today announced it will host a webinar on “Artificial Intelligence-led Alert Correlation – Enabling the Journey towards Zero Incidents”. Register now to join this live event on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST.

This webinar, which will explore the impact of Artificial Intelligence on IT operations and will include presentations featuring expert guest speakers Ashwin Venkatesan, Practice Director, Cloud and IT Infrastructure Services Research, Everest Group, and Anoop Aravindakshan, Principal Consulting Manager, GAVel AIOps Platform, GAVS Technologies.

Attendees will gain a thorough understanding of:
• The increasing complexities within the current enterprise IT operations model
• How AI-led alert correlation can deliver a step change in IT operations and business performance
• Best practices for enterprises while adopting AI-led alert correlation solutions
• GAVel – GAVS’ AIOps platform for intelligent alert correlation

AIOps is poised to become the next big thing in IT management. By maintaining the fidelity of data and generating insights, it has ability to influence business decisions. In the era of digital transformation, the adoption of AIOps is imperative for businesses with dynamic and complex IT environments.

“We continually hear from our customers that there is still a fundamental lack of understanding about how Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations can support predictive incident management for enterprise IT infrastructure. This webinar will help provide attendees with a detailed understanding of how use AI to automate their IT operations, increase agility, lower operational costs, and deliver better customer experiences.” – Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies.

“Digitalization is creating a significant shift in the IT infrastructure services landscape. The combination of automation, AI, and analytics has the potential to drive business-aligned IT infrastructure that can adapt to the dynamic needs of digital businesses. GAVS Technologies has a credible focus on developing automation offerings aligned to enterprise needs, and clients have specifically appreciated its flexibility to contextualize automation offerings based on client needs.” – Ashwin Venkatesan, Practice Director, Everest Group.

For more information on how GAVS can help your organization leverage artificial intelligence for smarter IT operations and to sign up for a free test drive of the GAVEL AIOps platform, please visit https://www.gavstech.com/campaign/zero-incident-framework-test-drive/ or email GAVS Technologies at inquiry@gavstech.com

About GAVS
GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a digital transformation company with focus on AI, Predictive Analytics, Robotics led Infrastructure Management services. GAVS is committed to improving user experience by 10X and reducing resource utilization by 40%. . Learn more at and follow GAVS on Twitter and LinkedIn.
All trademarks and service marks are property of their respective owners.

Uncategorized

