Facial Recognition Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014-2023

Competitive Outlook

The leading players in the market are Ayonix Corp, Cognitec Systems, Animetrics, Safran Identity and Security, KeyLemon, Techno Brain, Gemalto, Aware, NEC and Herta Security. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Trend Outlook Analysis

The global Facial Recognition Market was worth USD 2.78 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.96 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.87% during the forecast period. The development of the worldwide facial recognition market is foreseen to be driven by different components, for example, the expanding requirement for upgraded surveillance and observing at public spots and the expanding usage of facial recognition technologies in enterprises, for example, the government. The expanding reliance of end-users on sites and web applications is offering ascend to an expanding number of data and identity theft cases. Additionally, the expanding unpredictability of these attacks is driving end-users to adopt secure confirmation arrangements. This expands the usage of biometric security solutions as they are a standout amongst the most secure validation arrangements due to their capacity to consolidate the physical and behavioural highlights of the end-users that are hard to forge.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America is anticipated to have the biggest market measure in the facial recognition market amid the gauge time frame. The North American region has indicated expanded interests in the market, and a few sellers have advanced to take into account the quickly developing business sector. An impressive development is normal in the locale amid the conjecture time frame.

Component Outlook and Trend Analysis – Facial Recognition Market

Because of the developing awareness among various industries about the highlights of facial recognition advancements and the rising requirement for a more secured biometric system, the interest for facial acknowledgment framework is said to increment comprehensively. Facial recognition services play an essential part in face recognition and detection, and include consulting and training administrations and cloud-based facial recognition services. Facial recognition services are offered for governments, military, retail, homeland security, and healthcare.

Market Segmentation

By Application:

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Facial Recognition Market Offer Growth Opportunities:

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Facial Recognition Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

Facial Recognition Market share Market assessments, Sales and Growth Rate for the regional and country level segments.

Key Factors of Facial Recognition Market:

1) An extensive research study on the Global Facial Recognition Market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Facial Recognition Market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

Major Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on end-user vertical, the facial recognition market is divided into government, enterprises, and opposite end-users. The other end-users portion incorporates automotive, casinos, mobile application, public places, and Homeland Security, out of which, the administration end-use vertical is foreseen to develop at the most astounding CAGR amid the conjecture time frame.

