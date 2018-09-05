Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the branch of computer science that emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines to simulate the human intelligence. The artificial intelligence is used in the many industries to provide the better efficiency, precision, accuracy, and speed. Presently, the artificial intelligent plays an import role in the manufacturing industries as it offers more reliable and faster work process than the humans. AI has the potential to increase the efficiency of manufacturing with improved productivity. Rapidly growing industrial automation, digitalization, extensive use of robotics and the computer technologies in the manufacturing, growing use of big data and IoT drives the growth of human intelligence in the manufacturing market. In addition, the artificial intelligence offers speech recognition, learning, planning, and problem-solving capabilities which help the manufacturing companies to provide the safer operational environment helps to enhance the quantity and quality of the production. On the other side, reluctance for acceptance of artificial intelligence among the manufacturers is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the use of AI in the manufacturing will offer more opportunities for personalized and customized manufacturing. The growing technological advancements and rising investments in R&D of AI are projected to create new opportunities for this market in upcoming years. Among the regions, North America dominates the market of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing. The existence of the major players of artificial intelligence in North America is contributing to the market growth in this region. Asia-pacific is the fastest growing region in the artificial intelligence in manufacturing industries market. The rapidly growing industrial automation in the Asia Pacific region increased the use of robotics and other computer technology. The countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia are focusing on the introduction of a new technology of AI to improve the efficiency and enhances the productivity with minimal cost.

Segment Covered

The report on global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market covers segments such as, technology and end use industries. On the basis of technology the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is categorized into text analytics & NLP (natural language processing), machine learning platforms, deep learning, robotic processes automation, machine vision and others. On the basis of end use industries the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is categorized into automobile, heavy metals and machine manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics, energy and power, food and beverages and pharmaceuticals.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market such as, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Electric (GE) Company, Microsoft Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Datarpm and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the artificial intelligence in manufacturing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the artificial intelligence in manufacturing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

