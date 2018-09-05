Education

5th International Conference on Electrochemistry

5th International Conference on Electrochemistry is going to be held during May 27-28, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

The goal of Electrochemistry 2019 Conference is to disseminate new ideas and methods of relevance to Electrochemistry by gathering professionals under one roof. Electrochemistry 2019 Conference is expecting 200+ participants and we would like to know your interest to be a delegate, sponsor, exhibitor, collaborator at our conference. Kindly follow the link to know more details about our conference, https://electrochemistry.chemistryconferences.org/

Education

Top 3 Skills Development corporation making Skill India scheme victorious

editor

India plans to train 10 million students by 2020 and provide employment and self-employment opportunities under the Skill India Mission. In this esteemed initiative many organisations have joined in to bring the dream come true. Organisations are associating to skill as many as possible so that the career prospects widen. Below are few who are […]
Education

BSE Institute exchanges MoU with IIT Madras to offer joint program in Business Analytics

editor

BSE Institute Ltd, the leader in financial education, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras to offer joint program in Business Analytics. The MoU was exchanged at IIT Madras campus between Mr. Ambarish Datta, MD and CEO, BSE Institute Ltd and Dr. Ashok Kumar Mishra, Professor. Dept. of Chemistry and Dean- Academic […]
Education

Article: TOWARDS A GLOBAL CAMPUS

Author Ms. Bakhtawat Krishnan is the Founder, Director at Inspirus Education. She brings with her 30 years of diverse experience, both at the national and international levels, in different roles across industries. She recently bagged the award for Femina World Women Leadership Congress Award 2018. Article: The last few years have witnessed a remarkable churn […]

