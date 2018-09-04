Business

Zac Hollis appointed as the new Director – Sales, Service & Marketing at ŠKODA AUTO India Private Ltd

Comment(0)

ŠKODA AUTO India today announced the appointment of Zac Hollis as the Director – Sales, Service & Marketing at ŠKODA AUTO India Private Ltd. He will take charge with effect from 1st Nov 2018. Mr Hollis brings with him extensive international experience from Europe and China – including his present role as Head of Sales Region China at ŠKODA AUTO, Czech Republic. Mr Hollis will report to ŠKODA AUTO India’s Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai.

Mr Hollis’ appointment comes at an opportune moment when ŠKODA AUTO India has been entrusted to lead Volkswagen Group’s (VW Group) INDIA 2.0 project. Mr Hollis will replace Mr Ashutosh Dixit who will take on an international role within the Volkswagen Group.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO India Private Ltd. further added, “I am pleased to have Zac Hollis join us to head the Sales, Service & Marketing operations for ŠKODA AUTO India. His experience and expertise in developing markets like China will help us immensely to implement the INDIA 2.0 strategy for ŠKODA AUTO India. I would like to thank Mr Ashutosh Dixit for spearheading the Premium Positioning of the ŠKODA Brand in India together with modernization of the dealer network through the new CICD implementation. Ashutosh, who has spent over 11 years with ŠKODA in India and other international assignments has been instrumental in preparing crucial ground work for the INDIA 2.0 Project‘.

Related Articles
Business

2015-2023 World Steel Wire Rod Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User (Application) and Regions (Countries)

The comprehensive analysis of Global Steel Wire Rod Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Steel Wire Rod market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and […]
Business

GST impact on businesses in India

At present, the total tax collection in India is around 14.5 Lakh Crore, of which 34% is indirect tax. Indirect taxes include service tax, stump duty, customs duty, VAT, etc. It refers to the collection of tax indirectly by the Government of India. In most of the developing countries, the share of indirect tax is […]
Business

Feed Protein Ingredient : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2023

We have produced a new premium report Feed Protein Ingredient Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Feed Protein Ingredient. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *