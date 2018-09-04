World Impex Announces Free Shipping on European Car Parts

Cockeysville, MD ( webnewswire.com ) September 04, 2018 – World Impex, the online supplier of Euro car parts, is now promising free delivery for all orders over $49. This offer is exclusive for orders within the United States and is not applicable to Hawaii or Alaska.

“Smaller Euro parts are delivered via USPS, whereas bigger ones are shipped via ground transportation. Shipping could take anywhere from 2 to 4 business days after the order is placed,” says a spokesperson for World Impex.

The online store sells a wide range of European automotive parts, including VW parts, parts for Audi, BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes Benz. Their range includes legitimate, OEM, and aftermarket replacement parts sourced from reputable manufacturers.

“Our team is a made up of European car enthusiasts. We live and breathe cars. This single-minded dedication and focus to European cars has helped us provide the absolute best European automotive parts to our customers. We have every product imaginable for all models of the five major European manufacturers. From axle bearings and hub assembly kits to cabin air filters and disposable gloves, we have everything a person could need,” he adds.

Great service matched by superior customer experience has helped this online supplier become the go-to name for European car parts. “Our customer service team wants to help buyers pick the right items for their cars and strives to provide the best experience possible to all of our customers,” he says.

About World Impex:

World Impex is an online supplier of genuine OEM Euro car parts for the five major European car manufacturers, including Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi, and Porsche. The company offers easy returns and quick refunds as well.

For more information, visit https://worldimpex.com/

