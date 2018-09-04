Health and Wellness

The shifting trend towards non-opioid medicine to fuel the global ibuprofen Market

Ibuprofen Market Overview:
Ibuprofen is a medication used for treating pain, fever, and inflammation. This includes painful menstrual periods, migraines, and rheumatism. It should even be used to shut a patent ductus arteriosus in a very premature baby. people frequently consuming ibuprofen were reportable to possess a 38% lower risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, however no such result was found for alternative pain relievers, similar to aspirin and paracetamol.

The global ibuprofen Market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017 and is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2023. The marketplace for ibuprofen for pain management is in its emerging stage and possesses an immense market potential for the near future.

Drivers and Restraints:
The intravenous (IV) route for ibuprofen administration encompasses a quicker onset of action as compared to the alternative routes. IV ibuprofen is most well-liked for the management of post-operative and acute pain. The demand for ibuprofen has inflated because of the aspect effects of opioid analgesics similar to respiratory depression, sensitivity, sedation, and gastrointestinal events.

In 2015, Food and Drug Administration approved IV ibuprofen for pediatric use, because of that the market is predicted to register a big growth throughout the forecast amount. Alternative factors that have an effect on the market growth considerably embody inflated incidence of cancer, cardiovascular ailments, pain, headache, toothache, back pain, arthritis, trauma, and shifting trend towards the utilization of non-opioids medicine. Factors that will hamper the market growth embody side effects related to IV ibuprofen and prolonged approval process.

Geographical Segmentation:
On the idea of geography, the market is examined under numerous regions particularly U.K, Germany, Italy, France and Spain. Europe is expected to grow at a considerable rate. Benefits related to IV ibuprofen similar to speedy result and targeted drug delivery have resulted in the growth of this market.

Key Players:
Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services include Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alveda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CSL Limited, Sandor Medicaids Pvt Ltd., Germin MED, Grifols S.A., Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Al Nabeel International Ltd., PT. Soho Industri Pharmasi, and Laboratorios Valmorca, C.A.

Scope of the report:
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.
The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.
What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

