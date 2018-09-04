Syringes Market Top Manufacturers and Producers in North America | Full Report

In the year 2018, Syringes Market was valued at USD 11.99 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 17.95 Billion at the pace of 8.4% CAGR.

A syringe is a medical device used for injecting various types of drugs into the body or to take a blood sample from the body. A typical medical syringe has a needle attached to a hollow cylinder, which is fitted with a sliding plunger. Syringes are widely used in healthcare services like hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and another medical sector.

Increasing prevalence of Chronic diseases like cardiovascular, obesity, and diabetes diseases across the globe, rising geriatric population, increasing adoption of injectable drugs, advancement of technologies in syringes and growing demand for vaccination are the driving factors for global syringe market. Increasing prevalence of diabetes is projected to witness high demand for syringes market. However, factors like increasing incidence of needle-stick injuries, the high price of safety syringes and rising risk of infection due to reusable syringes are affecting the market growth rate for Global Syringes Market.

Geographic Segmentation Analysis:

Based on geography the syringes market has been primarily divided into the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the Global Syringes market followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing due to increasing use of injectable in drug delivery, rising geriatric population, advancement of technologies in medical industry and improving healthcare facilities are expected to increase growth rate for Global Syringes Market during the forecast period.

Competitors Analysis:

Leading companies for Global Syringes Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Medical Inc., NIPRO Corporation, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, and CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG.

