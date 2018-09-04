Tech

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2025

The demand portable radio communication equipment is increasing to meet the specific business needs and to help employees by providing more convenient and customized solution that is easier to use with improved system performance. Also, the demand for rugged equipment in various verticals such as military, public safety and security, and transport is increasing to enhance the functionality and dependability of the portable radio communication devices, and due to this factor, the demand for portable radio communication equipment is also growing. The need for portable radio communication equipment such as the battery, charger, and the tactical headset is increasing to optimize the performance of portable radio communication devices and portable two-way radios.
Portable Radio Communication Equipment is used to communicate between two or more people remotely over a particular frequency. It is a wireless means of communication which covers long distance irrespective of obstacles. The portable radio communication equipment is equipped with trans receivers which transmit and receive signals. The demand for two-way radio devices is increasing due to its multiple benefits such as reduced cost, rapid deployment, and built-in scalability and indirectly due to this, the need for portable radio communication equipment is also increasing.

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Technological advancements are the major drivers aiding the growth of the market. The growth of portable radio communication equipment is propelled by the growing significance of efficient critical communications, the transition of communication devices from analog to digital, and the demand for inexpensive and reliable land mobile radios.
Apart from this, the increasing demand for portable communication systems and the expanding adoption of lightweight and rugged equipment in military and defense is one of the critical factors which is fueling the growth of portable radio communication equipment market.
Challenges

The decreasing defense and military expenditures in various countries are one of the significant challenges for portable radio communication equipment market. Moreover, the increase in usage of alternative solutions such as mobile devices is also the major factor which may hinder the growth of portable radio communication equipment market in the near future.

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market: Segmentation
Segmentation of Portable Radio Communication Equipment market on the basis of product type

On the basis of product type, portable radio communication equipment can be segmented as:
• Battery
• Charger
• Antenna
• Speaker Microphone
• Tactical Headset
• Others

Segmentation of Portable Radio Communication Equipment market on the basis of Vertical

On the basis of vertical, portable radio communication equipment can be segmented as:
• Public safety and security
• Transport
• Military
• Business/Industrial
• Others

Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in Portable Radio Communication Equipment market are: Motorola solutions, Nova Communication, Nokia, Ericsson, Communication Evolutions, Juniper Networks, and Cisco Systems, Inc.

