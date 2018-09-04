PayPro Global appoints new COO

Provider of premium e-commerce solutions, PayPro Global announces an important change within the organizational chart.

PayPro Global, provider of top performing ecommerce solutions, has appointed George Ploaie, previously VP of Business development and Strategy, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

This appointment aligns with the company’s current growth strategy.

Having been part of the PayPro Global team since 2014, holding a senior key position in one of the market leading ecommerce integrators, George is highly familiar with all the ins and outs of the company. As the new COO, he will continue to focus on all existing opportunities, as well as planning and overseeing processes in order to ensure operational efficiency, necessary for a sustainable growth.

According to Meir Amzallag, the company’s CEO and co-founder, George’s work has always been crucial in the company’s growth and will continue to be so. “His experience as well as expertise, strongly recommend him for this position. We are proud to have him in our team, as over the last four years, we have witnessed, from within, his professional growth and dedication for the company. We are confident that this position will allow George to continue doing great things for PayPro Global.”, stated Meir Amzallag.