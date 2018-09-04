Business

PayPro Global appoints new COO

Comment(0)

Provider of premium e-commerce solutions, PayPro Global announces an important change within the organizational chart.

PayPro Global, provider of top performing ecommerce solutions, has appointed George Ploaie, previously VP of Business development and Strategy, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).
This appointment aligns with the company’s current growth strategy.

Having been part of the PayPro Global team since 2014, holding a senior key position in one of the market leading ecommerce integrators, George is highly familiar with all the ins and outs of the company. As the new COO, he will continue to focus on all existing opportunities, as well as planning and overseeing processes in order to ensure operational efficiency, necessary for a sustainable growth.

According to Meir Amzallag, the company’s CEO and co-founder, George’s work has always been crucial in the company’s growth and will continue to be so. “His experience as well as expertise, strongly recommend him for this position. We are proud to have him in our team, as over the last four years, we have witnessed, from within, his professional growth and dedication for the company. We are confident that this position will allow George to continue doing great things for PayPro Global.”, stated Meir Amzallag.

Related Articles
Business

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2025

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) is a thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family. It is a biopolymer produced from the condensation of succinic acid and 1-4 butanediol (BDO), which gives plastic producers a building block for biopolymer compound. PBS is a biodegradable aliphatic polyester with properties similar to polypropylene. It is listed among the 12 most […]
Business

Global Torsionnaly-rigid Flexible Coupling Market Types, Application, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Torsionnaly-rigid Flexible Coupling Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Torsionnaly-rigid Flexible Coupling market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and […]
Business

Global Molecular Sieves Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

The complete research framework on Global Molecular Sieves Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Molecular Sieves market […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *