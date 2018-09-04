Business

Packaged Coconut Milk Market 2018-2022 : Share, Industry Analysis, Scope, Growth And Forecast Report

Coconut milk is a sweet, milky white liquid that is obtained from the grated meat of mature coconut. The rich taste and color of coconut milk can be attributed to the high oil and sugar content in it. Coconut milk is known by different names in different countries. In Malaysia and Indonesia, coconut milk is called santan while it is known as gata in the Philippines.

Analysts forecast the global packaged coconut milk market to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global packaged coconut milk market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Global Packaged Coconut Milk Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. 

Key vendors

  • Goya Foods
  • McCormick & Company
  • PUREHARVEST
  • Theppadungporn Coconut
  • The WhiteWave Foods Company

Market driver

  • Health-promoting benefits of coconut milk
Market challenge

  • Sourcing of tender coconuts
Market trend

  • New product launches
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 

