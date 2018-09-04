Business

Overview of Dadublock smart car with coding software in korea

We have made to learn a coding software to anybody easily from developing the teaching aids like drones, smart cars. From developing contents for coding teaching, anyone can access the contents easily and learn a coding anywhere. It is becoming a future-oriented and technology-intensive enterprise through active exchanges with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, we are doing. In addition, we have been producing educational contents based on the best technology, publishing books, and continuing education to professors of famous universities all over the country. With the establishment of the education center, we will prepare a lot of education and provide continuous education to university professors, other teachers and professional instructors, and help to raise the best engineers in the world.

Chulchul kit start kit:
• Possible to learn a principal of Arduino basic
• Cheaper price
• Offer an educational material

Chulchul kit line tracer:
• D.I.Y. product
• Line trace, direction of infrared light, Avoid barrier through the coding.
• Possible to control by Bluetooth app. And luxurious design
• Offer an educational material.

Dadublock start kit:
• Block type Arduino kit for SW learning (Entry coding).
• Good circuit composition with each block type module.
• Learning a coding with entry program.
• Possible to make a creative works that is able to be compatible with brick product like lego type.
• Easily learning and lecture from related contents like book.

Dadublock smart car:
• D.I.Y. product
• Line trace, direction of infrared light, Avoid barrier through the coding.
• Possible to control by Bluetooth app.
• Offer an educational material.

Educational arduino drone:
• Introduction of arduino drone
• Install ide for arduino drone
• Install and test of libaircopter library
• Assemble drone and fly
• Understand and test of Bluetooth communication.
• Understand and test of drone motor
• understand and test of mput6050 acceleration gyro sensor
• Perform a drone with algorism of roll, pith, yaw angle and balance.

