Tech

Master Data Management Market – MDM Market to Breach 20 Billion Dollar Mark by 2024

Comment(0)

A newly compiled business and commerce study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has detected that the shares in the global master data management market are fairly consolidated among a few major players, although new entrants are making a moderate mark too. While IBM Global Business Services, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Informatica have been rated as leaders, holding a considerable chunk of shares, promising players such as Stibo Systems, EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc., and Riversand Technologies are carving a niche for themselves via innovative solutions.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/master-data-management-market.html

The analyst of this research report has observed that InfoSphere version 11.6.0.2 by IBM Analytics entered commercialization in May 2017 and has already become a highly popular product that is capable of managing master data for single as well as multiple domains. IBM serves this information integration and management platform in both stand-alone and bundled workflow, data quality, and integration modes. IBM’s data-match engine is considered to be one of the best in class.

Master Data Governance v.9.0 by SAP has been available since September 2016 and then the company added Hybris Product Content Management v.6.4 to its portfolio in May 2017. The Germany-based software company is catering to a range of industries and also offers customized solutions to the retail and oil and gas industries. Oracle oozes from a vast family of master data management products, with Oracle Customer Hub (Siebel UCM) v.IP2017 and Oracle Customer Data Management Cloud Service v.R12 being among the most recent ones. On the other hand, Riversand Technologies has developed an enterprise MDM solution that centralizes all the processing related to master data.

Going forward, major companies of the global MDM market are expected to indulge into strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand their business geographically as well as add to their portfolio of solutions. As per the projections of this industry research report, the demand in the global master data management market will propagate at an exponential CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. Revenue-wise, the analyst of the report has estimated the global MDM market to be worth US$20,554.87 million by 2024.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4622

Segmenting the market on the basis of solution, this report has identified product data solution as the one that is in higher demand, although multi-domain MDM solution is rated as the fastest growing solution segment. The report has also gauged the potential of demand for MDM software and services that can be expected out of several industries and regions. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and North America are the two leading categories, respectively.

A newly compiled business and commerce study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has detected that the shares in the global master data management market are fairly consolidated among a few major players, although new entrants are making a moderate mark too. While IBM Global Business Services, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Informatica have been rated as leaders, holding a considerable chunk of shares, promising players such as Stibo Systems, EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc., and Riversand Technologies are carving a niche for themselves via innovative solutions.

Related Articles
Tech

Retail Inventory Management Software Market Global Trends, Segments, Growth and Size by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Retail inventory management software helps in managing or preventing products from spoiling by eliminating stocking of raw materials which may cause loss for organizations. Inventory management has become an essential part of retail, service delivery, wholesale, and other industries. Inventory management in retail helps to optimize and deliver processes with accurate inventory levels […]
Tech

How Does Aircraft Level Sensors Work In An Aircraft?

editor

When you are traveling by plane all you worry about is the time of your flight and your baggage. But, if you are driving a plane then you need to worry about many other things besides time and baggage. Being a professional in aircraft area, you should know more about aircraft level sensors, how do […]
Tech

Asset Tracking Software Market 2018 Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Regional Study, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Synopsis: The asset management software are used to minimize the operational cost by facilitating and management of efficient utilization of the existing resources. The asset tracking software market is expected to grow at approximately USD 11 Billion by 2023, at 15% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.   The operative distinction that sets apart […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *