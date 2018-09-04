Indonesia Power Rental Market (2017-2023)-6Wresearch

Indonesia Power Rental Market Revenue is Buoyed to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% During 2017-23 – 6Wresearch

Indonesia power rental market is anticipated to experience a steady growth over the coming years primarily due to growing power demand and to supply power to the end users by providing standby power facility and backup support through diesel and gas genset.

According to 6Wresearch, Indonesia Power Rental Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2017-23. Indonesian government has increased the budget spending on infrastructural development activities by 22% in 2017, which is likely to boost the power rental market in certain key sectors such as construction. Additionally, power generation project “35GW” would further surge the power rental market to fulfil the power supply gap in Indonesia over the coming years.

Download Sample Pages@ https://www.6wresearch.com/press-releases/indonesia-power-rental-market-share-trends-forecasts-size-growth-opportunity-players-cagr-media-news.html

According to Ravi Bhandari, Assistant Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Gas gensets are anticipated to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period in comparison to diesel gensets on account of growing environmental concerns. Further, the market for above 500 kVA rating gas gensets is expected to surge on account of growing demand from end users such as power utility and oil & gas sectors.”

According to Priya Sharma, Research Associate, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Papua and Kalimantan are the major regions for driving the power rental market on account of growing power demand from residential and industrial segments. Poor grid support and inappropriate electric supply makes these two regions more dependent on diesel and gas genset power generation.”

“Power utilities and quarrying & mining are the prime applications contributing to the growth of power rental market. Additionally, improving economic conditions and rising foreign investments would positively affect the construction and manufacturing sectors of the country and would surge the demand for diesel and gas genset rental markets,” Priya further added.

Some of the major companies in power rental market include Aggreko Energy Services Indonesia PT, APac Energy Rental Pte Ltd, APR Energy plc, PT Sumberdaya Sewatama, MAXpower Group, PT. Kaltimex Energy, Rental Solutions & Services, PT. Tan Energy, PT. Bima Golden Powerindo, and PT Atlas Copco Indonesia.

“Indonesia Power Rental Market (2017–2023)” provides in-depth analysis with 58 figures and 19 tables covered in more than 143 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall power system market by revenues, regions, types, KVA rating and applications such as power utilities, oil & gas, manufacturing and others. The report also offer insights on competitive landscape, company profiles, market drivers and restraints.

For Detailed Report Description & Sample Pages Visit : https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/indonesia-power-rental-market-2017-2023-forecast-by-type-diesel-gas-genset-kva-rating-applications-regions-competitive-landscape.html

About 6Wresearch

6Wresearch is the premier, one stop market intelligence and advisory center, known for its best in class business research and consulting activity. We provide industry research reports and consulting service across different industries and geographies which provide industry players an in-depth coverage and help them in decision making before investing or enter into a particular geography.

For Further details, please contact:

Email Us: sales@6wresearch.com

Call Now: +91-11-430-24-305