Grab FeetPort’s Introductory Free Trial Offer

Competent Groove Private Limited is pleased to announce an introductory trial offer for their FeetPort application. Under the trial offer, the services of the platform will be offered free of cost to the users for the first 11 days. After that, the application is available at a yearly and a monthly subscription fee. Feetport is a business process automation and field force location tracking application that enables organizations to analyze, manage and track the working of their field force. It automates sales and marketing, survey, verification, distribution and data collection that will revolutionize the existing workforce.

FeetPort offers a wide range of solutions that will streamline the workflow of organizations. Some of the solutions include Schedule and Dispatch, Sales Force Management, Authentic Customer Feedback, Work Allocation, Delivery, Geo Attendance, Tracking, Surveys, Audit and many more. The application’s feature set has multiplied manifold since its initial release.
The application is available on Google Play, App Store, Amazon App Store, Samsung Apps and the Chrome Web Store. There are four monthly and yearly subscription plans available for the users to choose from. These plans namely Clump, Crew, Crowd and Club offer a specific set of features to the users and are available at different prices. To learn more about these plans and features offered by FeetPort, please visit their official website https://www.feetport.com

