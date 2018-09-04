Global PET-CT Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are boosting the global pet-ct market growth”

According to OMR analysis, the global PET-CT market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. The global PET-CT market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, isotopes/detectors, and end user. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

“Increasing geriatric population and rising chronic diseases are the factors that are driving the global PET-CT market. As per WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of fatality globally and it accounted for around 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Furthermore, 6.7 million deaths were reported globally due to stroke in 2015. Furthermore, reimbursement policies available for PET scanning procedures have shifted the attention of patients towards these procedures and enable its rapid adoption, which is ultimately motivating the market. However, certain factors such as high costs as well as lack of awareness about these procedures in developing countries are hindering the market growth. Moreover, developments of cost-efficient manufacturers will enable the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, rising investments as well as increasing awareness in developing countries such as China, India and Japan are expected to motivate the market during the forecast period. Some key players in the global PET-CT scanner device market such as Fujifilm Holdings, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Toshiba Corporation and Sony Corporation are contributing in the growth of the market.

Global PET-CT market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Asia Pacific region is growing at a significant rate due to rising awareness regarding chronic disease such as cancer. North America is dominating the market due to cohesive government policies, contribution from PET-CT market companies based in the US and rising chronic diseases. North America holds the significant market share of the global PET-CT market, followed by Europe.

