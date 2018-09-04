Business

Get a Complete Bathroom Renovation in Cape Town

Comment(0)

http://www.postafreepressrelease.com/Home Décor Interiors is a Cape Town based company with over 20 years experience in the home renovation industry. We strive to be the leaders in Bathroom Renovations and Kitchen Installations, with quality output in turnkey and bespoke home improvements and additions

With the vision to become the symbol of quality work and integrity within the building industry, we focus on driving premium workmanship in both residential and commercial property renovations.

You can be assured of HDI’s know-how and experience when it comes to delivering stunning kitchen and bathrooms. Quality finishes have become a feature of our work and we have a reputation for putting the client first, as it is the client that eventually speaks on our behalf.

HDI services the entire Western Cape and has been featured in YOU Magazine, Huis Genoot and on Top Billing.

List of services:

  • Customised photorealistic 3D designs.
  • In-house project management.
  • Tiling, building, electrical & plumbing work done by qualified artisans.
  • Professional experienced designers.
  • Grey water supplied during times of Water Restrictions

Get the bathroom you’ve always wanted.
Visit our site

Contact:
Unit 5, Corner 6th Ave & 1st Street, Maitland
Cape Town, Western Cape 7405
Tel: 021 5938299
Email: info@homedecor-cpt.co.za

Related Articles
Business

Global Cloud Monitoring Market Industry 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Cloud Monitoring Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Cloud Monitoring Market by service model (platform, software, infrastructure as a service), component (solution, services), organization size (small, medium-sized, large enterprises), application (manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance, telecommunications) market status and outlook of […]
Business

American Loans Provides Programs Without Mortgage Insurance

editor

Borrowers tend to struggle with loan programs that require private mortgage insurance. American Loans helps these borrowers by offering loans that do not include any mortgage insurance at all. [SANDY, 5/2/2018] – Most lenders require private mortgage insurance (PMI) in case a borrower default on payment or fail to meet the contractual obligations of the […]
Business

Specialty Fertilizers Market Brief Analysis and Application Growth by 2025

editor

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Snapshot The global market for specialty fertilizers is displaying steadfast growth over the past couple of years. Across the world, rising demand for food to feed the rising population has necessitated to increase crop yield by means of modern farming practices. This is because agricultural produce that is obtained using conventional […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *