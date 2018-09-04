Health and Wellness

Expert surgeons perform a unique surgery at Pace Hospitals

Senior and expert doctors of Pace Hospital Begumpet have performed a rare surgery applying a unique procedure to save a 48 year old woman Hepsiba from Ananthapur district who has been suffering from intestinal obstruction and post Hernia operation difficulties.

Bilateral Posterior TAR (Transversus Abdominis Release )was performed upon the women by Dr.T. Varun Raju and his team. The patient was relieved of pain and complications who had been suffering with the problem for a long time.

Dr T Varun Raju- Senior Consultant Laparoscopy, General and Bariatric Surgery said that the surgery performed upon the patient was very tough and unique since she was already operated upon four times before for different other problems.

He said, “She went under knife in the year 2014 for Hernia. Surgeons put mesh 3 times before the surgery and stomach has lost its frontier muscles. This situation made any further operation very challenging.”

We have applied Component Suppuration to carry out the operation, he further explained. He said, “Muscles present on left and right side of the stomach were not strong and hence Laparoscopic method was used for operation.”

After this component suppuration because of putting 30*30 mesh in whatever the space is there, then the patient getting hernia chances will very less. This is the biggest mesh we can put in the abdomen, he said.

Patient thanked Dr.Varun Raju and said that doctor has given her a new lease of life. The patient recovered well after the surgery and is getting discharged.

