BPA-free Epoxy Resins Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2026

Global BPA-free Epoxy Resins Market: Overview

Most epoxy resins are manufactured from Bisphenol A (BPA). These resins are employed in the manufacture of different products that are used in daily life. Epoxy resins are used in various industrial and consumer applications owing to their exceptional characteristics such as chemical resistance, strong adhesion, and toughness. BPA-free Epoxy Resins can also be engineered with special properties depending upon their end-use applications. Common uses of epoxy resins include paints and coatings employed in the transportation sector, food packaging and containers, adhesives in repairing, and craft and arts. Epoxies can stick to wood, metal, glass, stone, and some plastics, and are more heat and chemical resistant than most glues.

BPA-free Epoxy Resins can leach from products when they come in contact with hot or acidic materials and strong detergents. This is especially harmful to the human body as BPA in human body mimics the function of the female sex hormone estrogen. Several studies have shown the adverse effects of BPA, especially on infants and children. Various legislations are being placed on the usage of BPA-based epoxy resins in applications where human contact is exceptionally high. As a result, manufacturers are developing epoxy resins based on the substitutes available for BPA.

Global BPA-free Epoxy Resins Market: Drivers & Restraints

BPA-free epoxy resins can be used in different forms: liquid and solid. BPA-free Epoxy Resins can be dissolved in solvents (water and organic). Paints & coatings is the major application segment of the market. It accounts for more than 45% share of their total consumption. Other prominent applications are adhesives, electrical & electronics, and manufacturing. Most epoxy resins are classified as commodities, while others are classified as specialties that are used in high-performance applications such as composites for aerospace and industrial adhesives for automotive.

Global BPA-free Epoxy Resins Market: Key Segments

Based on end-use application, the BPA-free Epoxy Resins Market can be segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives, electrical & electronics, manufacturing, food packaging, and others.

Water-based epoxy paints are quick to dry and offer high-strength protective coating. BPA-free Epoxy Resins are especially suitable for applications involving cast aluminum, cast steel, and cast iron due to their low volatility. Powdered coatings are used in household appliances. Epoxy coatings provide corrosion resistance to food cans and containers; and steel pipes and fittings for liquid transport purposes.

Corrosion resistance is an essential quality required in food packaging, particularly for containers with acidic foods. These coatings exhibit exceptional adhesion to metals, enable long shelf lives of food products, do not cause changes in flavor, and are compatible with various food substances.

Epoxy resins are used in the manufacture of various master models, molds, castings, laminates, fixtures, and other industrial products. BPA-free Epoxy Resins are also used for producing plastic food containers such as lunch boxes, hard plastic baby bottles, and sippy cups. Innovations in plastic food packaging application has been a landmark moment for the development of BPA-free epoxy resins.

BPA-free epoxy resins can be used as electrical insulators in the electronics industry. BPA-free Epoxy Resins Market provide protection against dust, moisture, and short circuiting of electrical components. BPA-free Epoxy Resins are employed in switchgears, transformers, and motors and generators.

Global BPA-free Epoxy Resins Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the BPA-free Epoxy Resins Market can be divided North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Key global players have well-established presence across North America and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a higher rate, due to the capacity expansions in China and South Korea. Europe dominates the global BPA-free epoxy resins market in terms of demand. It is followed by North America. Several manufacturers are innovating and developing their products portfolio based on end-user industry requirements. Requirement of technical expertise and formulation of skills for the development of BPA-free resin lead to high entry barriers to the market.

Global BPA-free Epoxy Resins Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the BPA-free epoxy resins market include Olin Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Huntsman Corporation.

