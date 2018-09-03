Business

Worldwide Thermoelectric Generators with Focus on Current and Future Plans 2024

Comment(0)

Description: Thermoelectric generators (TEG) are the part of Energy Harvesting devices market. TEGs are also called solid State Devices as these devices generate direct electrical energy by sensing temperature gradient. This phenomenon is also called Seeback effect. In 2015 North America accounted major market share & Asia Pacific followed by North America with 21% of market share.

Download a FREE sample report here @ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=868

Market segmentation:
Global thermoelectric generators (TEG) market segmented by End users Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Sensors & Others. By type of material used in the construction of TEG market segmented material Bismuth Telluride (Bi2-Te3), Lead Telluride (Pb-Te) and Others (SiGe etc.). The report also includes segmentation of TEG based on temperature at which TEGs operates are Below 100 degree centigrade (500°C). By wattage the market is segmented below 30W, 30-1KW and above 1KW.

Get more information about this report @ CLICK HERE

The key companies operating in the TEG market:
Gentherm Inc., II-VI Incorporated, Ferrotec Corporation, Laird Plc., and Komatsu Limited. The report includes detailed and latest competitive landscape and their long term and short term impact analysis of the thermoelectric generators market. Detailed merger/acquisitions, new product launches, agreements etc. are discussed in the report. Company profiles of key players with in-depth product line, recent developments related to cheese market and company financial information.

Related Articles
Business

Best Healthcare interior design service by leading company in Texas

editor

II Spaces is an Experienced and Professional interior design company present in Dallas, Texas who is also expertise in Healthcare interior design solutions. It is a Hispanic Women/Minority Business enterprise company with HUB certificate. And they are known as the Full- line Herman Miller furniture dealers in Texas. With more then 250 dealer across the […]
Business

Automotive Aftermarket estimated to be valued at US$ 29.038.3 Mn by 2026

ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket includes the replacement, repair and maintenance of various auto parts and accessories. Most common auto parts that are replaced and repaired in the aftermarket includes tyres, batteries, spark plugs, lighting, filters, starters and alternators, exhaust components, collision body, and wear and tear parts. Moreover the increasing demand for aesthetics, infotainment and comfort […]
Business

Mattress Market by Source, Application, Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends and Forecast 2018–2026

editor

New York April 2018(Press Release) – Global Mattress market is valued at USD 24.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 49.6 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2016 and 2026. A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *