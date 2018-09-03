Environment

Thermal Interface Materials Market by Type (Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, and Phase Change Materials) future Scenario 2024

The global thermal interface materials market is mainly segmented on the basis of type various materials, applications and by region/country. On the basis of type, the market is mainly segmented into greases & adhesives, tapes & films, gap fillers, metal- based materials, phase change materials and others. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of applications such as, computers, telecom, medical devices, industrial machinery, consumer durables and automotive electronics. The report includes market size estimation for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Key companies which lead the thermal interface materials market are 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, Laird Technologies, Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., The Bergquist Company, Inc., Indium Corporation, Wakefield-Vette, Inc. and Zalman Tech Co., Ltd..

High demand for thermal interface is foreseen in the Medical devices segment as devices used in the medical industry need proper thermal management. Equipment’s such as ultra sound machines, digital imaging machines, X-rays machines and Lasers require proper thermal management as an extra amount of heat can result in wrong data or can lead to inaccuracies.

The companies of the industry constantly trying to launch new products to grab market share of niche and new areas. Recently Semikron launched silicon free thermal grease, a phase change material and the new high performance thermal paste with an enhanced thermal performance. The newly developed product is targeted for all baseplate-less power modules. At the other hand, Electrolube also launched two new phase change called TPM350 and TPM550 material products for the thermal management. The products offer high thermal conductivity, low phase change temperatures and low thermal resistance at the interface. The new products suits for electronic assemblies. Henkel also have recently added new product at APEX 2016, called Loctite® GC 10 for targeting electronics Industry.

