Thailand Express Delivery and E-Commerce Logistics Market Forecast to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “Thailand Express Delivery and E-Commerce Logistics Market Forecast to 2022 – By International and Domestic Express; By Air and Ground Express; By B2B, B2C and C2C; By Channel (3PL and E-Commerce Merchants), By Speed of Delivery, By Intercity and Intracity Delivery” provides a comprehensive analysis of express and e-commerce logistics services in Thailand. The report focuses on overall market size for express logistics as well as e-commerce logistics in Thailand, overall competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations.

Thailand Express Logistics Market Overview and Size

Thailand express logistics market was observed to generate positive CAGR in the review period 2012-2017.

By International and Domestic Express

The international express segment dominated Thailand express logistics market with a massive revenue share in the year 2017. International express delivery companies operating in Thailand were the first to start investing in modern technology in order to meet the increasing demand in the delivery of goods through E-commerce. On the other hand, domestic express services in Thailand express logistics market captured the remaining revenue share in the year 2017 majorly owing to the growing internal demand in the country.

By Air and Ground Express

Air express logistics services dominated Thailand express logistics market owing to the country’s superior roadways network. On the other hand, ground express logistics in Thailand express logistics market captured the remaining revenue share in the year 2017.

Comparative Landscape in Thailand Express Logistics Market

The express logistics industry in Thailand was witnessed to be highly concentrated. In international express, Kerry Express has established itself as market leader within Thailand, followed by CJ Express, DHL Express and Others. On the other hand the domestic express was dominated by Thailand Post.

Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview and Size

Thailand E-commerce logistics market generated revenues sizeable revenues in the year 2012 owing to the country’s increasing access to internet and smart phones coupled with the emerging trend of online shopping. The market is primarily dominated by third party logistics providers such as Kerry Logistics, DHL, CJ Logistics and SK Logistics followed by E-commerce merchants such as Lazada Thailand, Shopee, 11Street and JIB and others.

By Channel

3PL companies in Thailand E-commerce logistics market have dominated E-commerce logistics market in terms of number of orders received during 2017. E-commerce merchants via their in-house logistics team captured the remaining market share in terms of number of orders in the year 2017. Major E-commerce companies in Thailand include Lazada Thailand, Shopee, 11Street and JIB which have their own well established distribution channel in the country.

By Area of Delivery

The intra-city segment within Thailand E-commerce logistics market established itself as market leader with a massive market share in terms of number of orders, in the year 2017.

Comparative Landscape in Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market

The E-commerce logistics market in Thailand was observed to highly concentrate with the presence of major players such as Kerry Logistics, DHL, CJ Express, SK Logistics, Shippop, aCommerce, FedEx, TNT and Others in the year 2017. The e-commerce logistics companies either have their own fleet of shippers or have employees act as shippers or outsource the delivery aspect to a third party.

Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections

The Thailand 4.0 policy vision promises to be a huge boost for the economy turning the Thai economy into an innovation driven enterprise. This will not only drive the demand for smart machines and better connectivity but also expand the market of ecommerce and hence e-logistics in Thailand.

