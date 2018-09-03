Business

Starry Homestead Provides Professional Interior Design and Renovation Services for HDB Properties across Singapore

Starry Homestead provides interior design and renovation services for HDB properties. The team has amassed a rich portfolio of HDB projects over the years.

[SINGAPORE, 03/09/2018] — Starry Homestead, a leading interior design firm based in Singapore, provides professional interior design and renovation services for Housing & Development Board (HDB) properties. The team has a rich portfolio of HDB projects and with this experience, helps their clients achieve their desired outcomes.

HDB Properties

In Singapore, as many as 82% of residents live in public housing provided by the HDB. To meet the demands of the market, Starry Homestead offers their services to Singaporeans who reside in HDB properties. The Starry Homestead team has a wealth of experience in designing and renovating HDB properties across the country.

Before beginning with a project, Starry Homestead first understands the customer’s needs and preferences. Their customer-oriented approach allows them to provide quality services designed to fit specific needs, however complex. The company strives for an optimal balance between man and space as well as functionality and elegance.

Their range of design and renovation services are:

• Design Consultancy
• Space Planning
• 3D Drawings
• Renovation for Interiors and Exteriors
• Wallpaper/Curtain/Soft Furnishing
• Office/Retail/F&B Solutions
• Decorative Lighting/Furniture Selection

HDB Renovation Portfolio

Their previous work includes:

• 677D Waterway Brooks
• 312A Clementi Ave 4
• 78 Lorong Limau
• 257B Compassvale Rd
• 125 Bukit Batok
• 54 Pipit Road
• 112 McNair
• 232B Sumang Lane

About Starry Homestead

Starry Homestead is one of the most trusted interior design and renovation firms in Singapore. They have experience working with residential premises, business offices and commercial retail shops. Every project is unique and Starry Homestead treats each one with care and unparalleled artistry. They believe that creative ideas have the potential to change living and working spaces.

For more information about Starry Homestead and other service enquiries, visit their website at https://starryhomestead.com/.

