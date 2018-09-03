Business

SalesFix: Australia-based Salesforce GOLD Consulting Partner and Salesforce MVP

Jason Lawrence, CEO and Founder of SalesFix, talks about what it takes to be a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner and what it means to be a Salesforce MVP. Jason is a 20-year industry leader in the business process improvement industry, who is passionate about contributing to the Salesforce community.

SalesFix offers Salesforce Consulting services that can take your business to a whole new level of success. It aims to help businesses connect with customers, partners, and employees by streamlining and consolidating systems using the Salesforce platform.

Salesforce customisations will need time and careful planning to define a clear migration path to keep your business on track. The SalesFix Team takes the time to really understand your business needs and goals, ensuring to improve efficiency and drive higher profits with process-driven solutions.

To guide you in implementing Salesforce in your business, contact SalesFix today and speak with one of their experienced Salesforce® consultants. www.salesfix.com.au

