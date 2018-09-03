Uncategorized

REFECTIONS THE JUICE BAR OFFERS HEALTHY NUTRITIONAL OPTIONS IN DELHI

Comment(0)

Refections – The Juice Bar, one of India’s emerging brands is on a run to build its own outlet cluster across New Delhi. Started off from South Delhi on March 2018, it is now on the verge of opening its second branch. We have a vision and mission to grow organically, learn, serve and revolutionize the beverage industry by providing diversity in healthy beverages.

We call ourselves Thirst Quenchers!
We are here to quench your thirst for nutritious drinks by proffering you the high quality ingredients grown organically in our very own country! We serve a wide variety of beverages; to name few – 100% pure Juices, thick to tropical to classical Shakes and from the Mock-tails inspired from our Indian style Lemonade -“Buntaa” or “Goli Soda” bringing back your childhood memories to the trending Mojitos, health freak shots of wheatgrass & bitter melon and so much more.

We are your one-stop solution when it comes to satisfying your innumerable & distinct cravings.

We are experts at delivering the highest quality of service with our primary focus on the right Nutrition, be it a healthy dose of detoxifying juices or some tantalizing chocolaty shakes. We are here to serve you the holistic happiness with a tinge of Nutrition in your busy life!

OUR ROOTS
“Refections” was born on 11th March 2018 and is an outcome of endless efforts and burning desire of its Founder Director – Mr. Rohit Adlakha, who tells us that how his father felt the need of the increasing number of students in South Delhi who come to Delhi to attempt specialized Professional courses like MBBS, Civil Exams and other competitive exams with their hectic schedules comprising of a minimum16-18 studying hours per day and advised Mr. Rohit to innovate and provide a healthy and quick recipe to help these students.

Mr. Rohit Adlakha believes in the quote by Sir Dhirubhai Ambani that “Only when you dream it, you can do it.” His quotes have always been a guiding light to all my dreams. “Refections is not only a Start-up organization but it is a product of my imagination. Since childhood, my hunger was more about quick and nutritious beverages than a meal.”

As I grew up, my journey towards fitness made me curious to search some healthy options. Being a social person, I could relate to the change in demand emerging in the market of beverages. After my deep market analysis, I found out that there a mixed demand for beverages like Juices, Mock-tails, Shakes, etc. Therefore, I decided to bring in the diverse heaven of beverages for my customers with countless options.”
For more information visit : www.refections.com

Related Articles
Uncategorized

With Widespread Progress Witnessed by the Construction Domain, Fly Ash Market to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

In a number of emerging economies, and particularly in BRICS nations, the building and constructing industry is prospering on the back of rapid urbanization. For the construction industry, cement is of optimum importance, and the vendors are constantly looking for improved versions of it in order to build robust skyscrapers and other concrete structures. Fly […]
Uncategorized

3D Printed Solar Energy Trees Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

3D printed solar energy trees convert solar energy into electricity, which is used for running various applications that include humidifiers, mobile devices, LED light bulbs, thermometers, and other household appliances. 3D printed solar energy trees can be installed indoors and outdoors, harvest kinetic energy from wind and temperature in the environment, and store them in […]
Uncategorized

Try Your Best to Maximize Your XP Gains in Fortnite

In Fortnite, it might tricky for you to attain the max level in Fortnite. You will find one hundred battle pass tiers and 100 season levels, every increasing at distinctive prices. You unlock particular cosmetics and bonuses via every tier with the battle pass, but to upgrade a couple of the legendary skins, you may […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *