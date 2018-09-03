Meat Snacks Market Regional Reports 2023

Market Segmentation

The Global meat snacks market are divided into

• Product

• Distribution channel.

The product segment has been classified as

• jerky

• meat sticks

• pickled sausages

• ham sausages

• pickled poultry meat and others.

On the basis of meat type, the market is classified as

• Poultry

• Beef

• Pork and others.

Depending on flavors, the market is segmented into

• Original

• Peppered

• Teriyaki

• Soaked and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into

• convenience Stores

• supermarket & hypermarket

• grocery Stores

• The restaurants and others.

On the basis of Geography, the Meat Snacks Market is classified as

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle-East and Africa.

The North America Meat Snacks Market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.48% to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2023.

Market Overview:

Meat snacks are among the popular snacks which include traditional beef jerky, meat sticks, sausages, and others. Traditional beef jerky is lean meat trimmed of fat, then cut into strips and dehydrated and preserved with salt. It is typically low in carbohydrates, fat, calories and provides a high amount of protein. But due to the preservation, the product is high in sodium too. The Meat Snacks Market was worth USD 3.89 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach USD 5.33 billion by 2023. Traditionally, meat snacks were distributed in convenience stores, but due to more demand, the retail channels started selling them. Meat snacks have many flavors and recipes which are packed very attractively to draw the attention of customers. The high protein content in the product acts as an energy booster which increases the sales of meat snacks.

Factors affecting market growth:

• The Increase in the demand for ready-to-eat snacks such as meat snacks among customers as they save time and effort (+)

• The growing demand for convenience in food preparation (+)

• The rising consumer awareness regarding nutritional ingredients (+)

• The increased emphasis on high levels of protein intake (+)

• The increase in disposable incomes is expected to be major drivers for growing demand. (+)

• The growing number of working women has increased the customers’ demand for ready meals (+)

• Ethical issues, less preserved time and lack of numbers for packaging (-)

Key players:

The major shareholders dominating the Meat Snacks Market are Jack Link’s, Conagra foods, Meat snacks Group, Hormel Foods, King Elite Snacks, Marfood USA and Tyson Foods.

