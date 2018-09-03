Education

International Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography

We are inviting all the participants from all over the world to attend the International Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography which is held on November 22-23, 2018. Paris, France
The main theme of our conference is New Developments, Innovations, and Advancements in the field of Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography which covers a wide range of critically important sessions.
“The live format of the conference will be accredited with CME and CPD Credits”
Mass spectrometry 2018, aims to bring together worldwide distinguished academics in the field Research laboratories Scientist, Business delegates, experts working under the area of life sciences, Academicians and students, Scholars to exchange about the state of the Mass Spectrometry and Technologies and to bring new advancement in Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography
The conference focuses on cutting-edge technologies for promoting Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography, breakthrough innovators with visionary and practical solutions, Learn about the trends and their usage in the business and expand your information base as well at Mass Spectrometry, Meet Experts Face to Face, resulting in its growing adoption within the life sciences sector.
For more details please visit: https://bit.ly/2wHvfcF
Looking forward to meeting you in Paris, France

