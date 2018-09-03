How to Prevent Medical Billing Denials

A denied medical bill refers to the refusal of an insurance company to pay for healthcare services obtained from a healthcare provider. If an insurance company denies a healthcare provider’s medical bills, it can negatively affect the practice’s revenue, cash flow and operational efficiency.

Fortunately, understanding the different types of denials can help to prevent them. Medical billing denials can be hard and soft. Hard denials cannot be corrected and result in revenue loss. Soft denials can be resubmitted after correction or by sending additional information.

Missing information

Even a single blank field on a claim form can cause a denial. Demographic and technical errors, such as a missing Social Security number or the wrong plan code, contribute to most medical billing denials and denial write-offs.

Duplicate claim

Duplicates claims are claims that have been submitted twice for the same date, by the same provider, for the same beneficiary and the same service item. Such claims are the biggest reason for Medicare Part B denials.

Service already provided

This error occurs when benefits for a service are included in the payment/allowance for another service or a procedure that has already been paid for.

Not covered by payer

Some medical bills are denied because of procedures that are not covered under patients’ current benefit plans. Checking insurance eligibility details or calling the insurer before providing services can avoid such denials.

Expired limits

Most payers have deadlines for submission of claims. This includes the time taken to correct rejections. Correcting coding errors can cause delays that push submission of medical bills past the deadline. While correcting and resubmitting denied medical billing claims is an essential part of revenue cycle management, it is better to prevent denials before they occur.

Preventing medical billing claim denials

Increasing in-house billing staff may not necessarily improve your revenue cycle management or reduce coding and billing errors. For an effective denial management strategy –

• Track denials and identify causes and trends. This information can help in preventing future errors and training your billing team.

• Improve completion and quality of patient data at registration. Most causes for denials arise at this stage.

• For cleaner claims, optimize claims management software.

• For most efficient and cost-effective denials management, many practices now outsource their medical billing and revenue management to experts like Medical Practice Management Resources (MedPMR) who have dedicated coding, billing and denial management teams. They can help you establish efficient medical billing processes, reduce backlogs, identify causes of denials and improve your revenue cycle. These services are able accomplish all this with the help of dedicated skilled medical billing experts.

To learn more about efficient healthcare practice medical billing, call the top national medical billing provider, Medical Practice Management Resources at 951-757-2056 Today.