How The Rowing Machine Can Offer You a Great Cardiovascular Workout?

Today, there are a lot of methods and techniques to get your cardiovascular workout done but one great machine that people overlook upon is the rowing enough. Rowing machines are almost always found empty at the corner of the gym but it is also because many people do not know how good a rowing machine actually is. Seeing the rowing machine empty, ensues the belief in other gym goers that it is a useless machine.
Today, let us see how a rowing machine can offer a great cardiovascular workout:
• Many people don’t realize that the rowing machine has the potential of burning more calories than other cardio machines. A rowing machine cardio workout can burn up to 800 calories per hour. Since rowing is an exercise that utilizes multiple muscle groups at a time, it burns more calories than other exercises.
• The reason why people don’t use the rowing machine is because they don’t really know how to use it and many people speak negatively about the rowing machine. Others however, shy away from using the rowing machine as it presents a greater challenge. While other people are just comfortable running on the treadmill and not try something more challenging.
• In order to effectively use the rowing machine, you must first understand the basic principles of using the machine. The starting position on the machine also known as the “catch” is where you sit with your knees bent, shoulders and arms reach forward, and shins are vertical. You then initiate the “drive” phase by pushing your feet against the footrest and pull the handle toward your lower chest, bending your elbows while leaning slightly backward. You then return to the “recovery” phase by returning to the starting position. The entire exercise should be smooth and continuous.
