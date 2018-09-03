Globally Whey Protein Market range is around USD 10.19 billion in 2017. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% to increase approximately up to USD 16.04 billion by 2023.

Whey protein ingredients are globular proteins isolated from whey (the liquid material attained as a by-product of cheese production). Customers are extensively adopting these ingredients for high protein content in contrast to soy, egg, and other milk-based proteins. Whey proteins are consumed globally as dietary supplements owing to numerous health claims related with them. Whey protein is usually utilized for improving lipid profile glucose levels and insulin response, thereby helping arterial stiffness and a drop in blood pressure. Moreover, whey protein concentration is regulated by adding denatured powder to provide composed nutrition for the infants. Furthermore, these ingredients lessen hepatic cholesterol levels among the elderly.

Market views:

Globally Cakes market range is around USD 111.18 billion in 2017. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% to increase approximately up to USD 143.13 billion by 2023.

Drivers and restraints:

The drivers influencing the growth of the Cakes Market globally are, Growth in popularity of whey supplements among youngsters and emergence of whey protein-based paediatric milk formulations coupled with advancements in production technologies, potential health benefits of dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients, high demand for milk-based ingredients in skin and hair care cosmetics, easy availability of caseins and caseinate, frozen foods (processed meat), packaging, and bakery & confectionery (bakery muffins) applications. In addition, surge in demand for the ingredients in meat products, poultry, and fish on account of its water binding capacity.

There are also few restraining factors due to which the market facing challenges, they are However, undefined regulatory guidelines, fluctuating milk prices, as well as issues associated with increase in number of diseases among animals.

Partition of the Market:

Whey Protein Market is partitioned globally according to Type, and Application. With respect to type the market is partitioned into whey protein concentrates, whey protein isolates, demineralized whey, and hydrolysed whey protein. The whey protein concentrates segment is further sub-categorized into whey protein concentrate 80 and whey protein concentrate 35. With respect to application market is shared by dairy products & frozen foods, sports nutrition, bakery & confectionery, beverages, meat products, medicine, and others (infant nutrition and personal care products). The whey protein concentrate segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The whey protein concentrate segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Topographically, The Whey Protein Market has been partitioned into Latin America, Europe, Middle East, North America, and Asia Pacific & Africa. North America commanded a considerable whey protein ingredients market share of the total revenue in 2015, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Developing economies in Asia-Pacific region such as Korea, China, and India are anticipated to witness a significant growth rate owing to increase in consumption of sports nutrition and whey protein-based beverages and confectionery products. In addition, increase in investments by pharmaceutical giants in R&D on the use of ingredients for specific medicinal formulations is another key element that fuels the growth of the market.

Key players of the market:

Prominent players in Whey Protein Market are Hilmar Cheese Company, Arla Foods, Cargill Incorporation, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Carberry food ingredients, Glanbia plc, Davisco Food International, Maple Island Incorporation, Dairy Farmers of America, and Milk Specialities Global. Minor companies in the global whey protein ingredients market include Foremost Farms, Kerry group, Valio Ltd, DMK Group, Westland Milk, Agropur MSI, Axiom Foods Incorporation, Amco proteins, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and CHS Incorporation.

Scope of the Report:

The report offers an extensive examination of the business by giving the estimations of market potential and gauges with most extreme granularity. Along this, the variables persuasive in affecting the market flow and patterns are examined in detail at the item level. Further, the execution of the market at the territorial and nation level is evaluated and the prospects with high development potential are distinguished and discussed.

The key players in the business are profiled giving bits of knowledge on their money related execution, advertise position and development techniques. Similar investigation on prime strategical exercises of the market players depicting the key advancements like mergers and acquisitions, coordinated efforts and an assessment of the focused condition inside the business are given. The report additionally offers an expansive standpoint of the market alongside proposals from industry specialists on the open doors for speculation action.

What else? Aside from the syndicated report, our in-house group has an aptitude and involvement in planning custom reports to meet your particular research needs and help you in settling on very much educated choices.

