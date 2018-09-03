Global Big Data Market in Food & Beverages Industry Trends and Outlook 2018

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Big Data Market in Food & Beverages Industry,By Type (Products, Software & Services); By Application (Precision Agriculture, Customer & Supplier Analytics, Quality Control, Smart supply chain, Demand forcasting, Waste & Spoilage control & Food safety) -Forecast (2018-2023)” the market will be driven by growing number of food and beverage retailers.

North America will dominate the Big Data Market in Food & Beverages Industry

North America will dominate the Big Data Market in Food & Beverage industry due to presence of food and beverage industries which use big data analytics in the region. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region due to the increasing demand from consumers to know about their food and the technological developments in the region.

In Quality control segment, Big data makes it easier for restaurants to maintain quality of their products. The taste of the food not only depends on the measurement of ingredients used, but also their storage and quality. Big data insights are used to analyse these changes and predict the quality of the food. The data from the analysis can find any faults and suggest measures for improvement. It can analyse the impact of factors such as storage and transportation on the quality of packaged foods.

Increasing demand from consumers to know better about their food will drive the growth of the Big Data Market in food & beverage industry.

Ability of big data analytics tools to keep a track on the quality of food products enhances the growth of the big data tools, which in turn enhances the Big Data Market in Food & Beverages industry.

Big Data solutions can be used to understand the customer preferences to deliver the right products at the right time.

Big Data market in food & beverage industry helps in evaluation of new data technologies for meeting the customer demands.

The key players of the Big Data Market in Food & Beverage Industry include Sisense, IBM Corporation, and Farmers Edge. Sisense has introduced a Single-Stack approach to Big data analytics. This method gives your business a fast analytical database and the tools which are needed to give you the right production. Researches from IBM have created a food program that employs big data analytics to study various aspects of the food such as taste, chemical properties, and combinations. Farmers Edge aims to provide digital agronomic tools for enabling data driven decision making and supporting high yield crop production.

Usage of data analytics tools for understanding customer preferences to serve the right products will drive the demand for the Big Data Market in Food & Beverages Industry.

Big Data Market in Food & Beverages Industry By Data Generators Sensors Smart Meters Recorders Others

Big Data Market in Food & Beverages Industry By Type Infrastructure Strorage & Compute Infrastructure Networking Infrastructure Others Software & Services Software Cloud Based On – Premise Services Consulting Managed Professional Others

Big Data Market in Food & Beverages Industry By Data Type Structured Unstructured Semi-structured

Big Data Market in Food & Beverages Industry By Application Precision Agriculture Customer & Supplier Analytics Quality Control Smart Supply Chain Food Safety Waste & Spoilage Control Others

Big Data Market in Food & Beverages Industry By Geography (15+ countries)

