Enjoy the Heathy Tit-Bits at Upsouth Feast on an appetizing array of nutritious dishes

Worried about weight issues during Monsoons? Relax! Upsouth has got the ultimate menu for you this month with its delicious range of nutritious dishes to choose from. Just walk into any Upsouth outlet and ask the staff at the counter for the Healthy options available on the menu! And guess what they are pocket-friendly too.

One can try the South Indan Burger “Uthly” a unique combination of Uthappam and Idly or the Super Grain Paratha, made with the goodness of Ragi, Whole Wheat, Chana Dal, Flax Seeds and Oats.

People looking for a Masaledaar twist can opt for Podi Idli most famously known as Mini Idlis cooked in Ghee and Gunpowder Masala. Spicy as it is, the dish is prepared in proportionate quantity of Ghee to ensure the Health factor.

Mango Lovers, worry not! The season might be over, but mangoes aren’t. Try the recently launched healthy Dessert cum Drink “Mango Moksha”, a thick mango delight filled with tulsi seeds. On Cheat Days, top it up with rich vanilla icecream and tutyfruity for a sinful delight.

Where: At all Upsouth outlets

When: All Day Every Day

What: Healthy Tit-Bits at Upsouth