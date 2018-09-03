Health and Wellness

Enjoy Good, Healthy Food Delivered Right at Your Doorstep with Kim Paradise

Kim Paradise, a Singaporean tingkat company, delivers healthy meals and food boxes to homes across Singapore. The company offers healthier options for those who want to attain a balanced diet.

[SINGAPORE, 3/9/2018] – Kim Paradise, a home-meal delivery company based in Singapore, delivers a wide variety of healthy tingkat meal sets and food boxes to clients across the country. The company provides healthier meal options for those who wish to achieve a balanced, nutritious diet.

Doorstep Deliveries

Tingkat, or tiffin carrier, is a popular mode of lunch delivery packaging in South Asia. As tingkat specialists in Singapore, Kim Paradise offers tingkat lunch and dinner meal set deliveries for up to 6 people with a maximum of 20 consecutive days. The company provides microwavable containers for the meals, allowing safe food reheating days after the delivery.

Customers can also choose between the Super Value Food Box or the Big Value Box, both of which have an extensive selection of meat, side dishes and greens:

• Super Value Food Box – a choice of 1 meat, 1 tofu/egg/fried food and 1 vegetable dish

• Big Value Box – a choice of 1 meat, 2 tofu/egg/fried food and 1 vegetable dish

Sales representatives from Kim Paradise will contact customers for confirmation within 2 working days upon receiving an online order. For urgent requests, customers can call their hotline at 6255 10000.

Healthy Options

Kim Paradise believes a nutritious and healthy meal consists of protein-rich food with Chinese herbs and ensures that all their meal sets are prepared as such. The Kim Paradise team prepares the meals with great care and places stringent control over the quality and freshness of each ingredient. This means reducing the salt, sugar and oil content to a minimum. Each meal from Kim Paradise is ideal for individuals who are recovering from surgery or simply looking for healthier options.

About Kim Paradise

Kim Paradise is a tingkat business with more than a decade of experience in the industry. The company was co-founded by Madam Tan Swee Kim who pioneered ‘Kim’s Kitchen’, Singapore’s largest home meal delivery that serves up to 4,000 people daily. Kim Paradise is dedicated to providing home-cooked food that fills the belly and warms the heart.

For more information about Kim Paradise and other enquiries, visit their website at https://www.kimparadise.com.sg/.

