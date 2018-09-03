CitiTrans Bus Transit Pte Ltd. Provide Comfortable Shuttle Bus Service in Singapore

CitiTrans Bus Transit Pte Ltd. is one of the veteran local bus transportation service provider with over 50 years of experience. They offer different kinds of bus transportation services such as school bus services, shuttle bus transport services and many more.

Shuttle bus services are function services distinct from essential bus services. CitiTrans Bus Transit Pte Ltd. provide to the transport needs of the local communities by providing better connections to nearby transport nodes, amenities and developments. They continuously deliver reliable and timely services to their clients through its Shuttle bus services in Singapore.

The main aim of the CitiTrans Bus Transit Pte Ltd. is to ease you’re travelling by embarking on a tailored route for your shuttle bus needs. They provide shuttle bus services within campuses, central business districts between busy transport hubs, and along less accessible roads in Singapore.

Safety remains the primary focus of transport services offered by CitiTrans Bus Transit Pte Ltd. and that especially when they provide shuttle bus services. They also develop a suite of administrative and monitoring tools for their bus operators so that they can deliver better services to you. CitiTrans Bus Transit Pte Ltd. continually upgrade the fleet of their buses for better comfort and safety of all their passengers.

They are committed to not only providing transportation service from point to point but also providing service excellence; therefore reliability, comfort and safety are the first priority of CitiTrans Bus Transit Pte Ltd.

Hence, if you want to book a reliable shuttle bus transportation service along with safety and security, then visit CitiTrans Pte Ltd. without further delay. Contact: +65 6310 8301.