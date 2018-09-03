Lifestyle

Build A Strong And Healthy Immune System Naturally

Vtamino

Unite Trading LLC
Burj Khlaifa District
Old Town Islan,
Dubai. U.A.E

Phone: +971 50 582 9290

There are numerous infectious microorganisms in the environment and surroundings, and if a person’s immune system is not healthy and strong it will be hard to defend the body from illnesses. There are some useful guidelines to optimize the function of the system.

Manage stress and get proper sleep. Sleep deprivation can harm the immune system. Stress is known to increase hormone cortisol and suppresses immune functions. Getting proper sleep at night, a minimum of 8 hours will improve and strengthen the immune system.

It is important to consume fruits and vegetables regularly. The immune system needs sufficient nutrients to function effectively and the increasing intake of fruits and vegetables will improve the antibody response against illnesses, stress and undue physical exertion.

Avoid over-the-counter medications. Just a week of antibiotics takes between three and six months to be completely eliminated from the microbiome. Avoid the taking of drugs unnecessarily for illnesses and infections, as it can be treated naturally. It is not good to take drugs that lower stomach acids as acid is needed to kill viruses and bacteria that are ingested accidentally every day.

Moderate physical activity is important as it will improve the antibody response to viruses and bacterial infections. However, strenuous exercise should not be engaged in without adequate rest in-between, as it can result in injury and the increased susceptibility of illnesses.

Practice healthy habits and it will do wonders for the immunity system. Avoid drinking and smoking frequently as it can weaken the immune system and increase the risk of contracting diseases such as pneumonia.

The body requires vitamins in Dubai and not all foods contain the necessary vitamin. The immune system functions efficiently when there is an adequate intake of vitamins and nutrients. As people age they will require more vitamins, which include amitamin in Dubai that contain important vitamins and micro-nutrients which also support improved immune functions.

The Head of Vtamino notes, “Amitamin Immun360 contains all vitamins and proteins. It is a distinctive product that differentiates from other products, and also includes cranberry extract. It is like a power formula to support the immune system everyday”.

He further notes” Our objective is to ensure our clients receive vitamins and food supplements that they otherwise lack from food. We want them to lead healthy and fulfilling lives”.



Vtamino provides your family with the highest quality food supplements and vitamins. As the exclusive agent for Amitamin, a leading food supplement in Europe we are dedicated to helping our customers lead a healthy lifestyle at affordable costs. We want to be a part of your journey towards health and wellness. All our products are devoid of fillers and artificial sweeteners. They contain no lactose, gluten and are suitable for people with diabetes. We also offer free shipping on local and international orders. For more information visit our website on https://www.vtamino.com/

