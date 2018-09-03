Tech

“Back to the future”: The Hoverboard marketed in 2015

Here’s something new that will delight science fiction fans or technology lovers alike. If it is not yet a flying car as is customary to see in futuristic films but the technical concept is no less revolutionary. The Hendo company, based in California, has developed a technology able not only to hover an object but also to move it in a vacuum. One of the prototypes used is nothing less than a … skateboard without wheels. The result in the image is not without making us think of the famous hoverboard of Marty McFly in back to the Future II.

New Hoverboard prototype

The board in question is the 18 th prototype dated designed by engineers. It is equipped with four circular motors triggering a unidirectional magnetic field. This allows the device to take off a few centimetres from the ground. ” Gliding is now possible and practical. Our technology allows you to lift different types of loads. Whether it’s a person on a hoverboard or even a building during a natural disaster like an earthquake. What we never thought possible before is now at your fingertips, “say Hendo’s founders.

