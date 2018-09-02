Self portrait sale-Selfoutlets, shop for self portrait pink asymmetric floral printed midi dress here. This dress suspends from printed straps, is designed with a fitted bodice and falls to a handkerchief hem. The style is lined and fastens at the back.
Related Articles
The Stage is Set for HARMAN Live Arena
HARMAN Live Arena: It is three-day long musical treat is a part of the Palm Expo 2018 scheduled from May 31 to June 2, 2018 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East, Mumbai. Given below is the detailed artists line-up for the three days music fest: • Thursday (May 31) – A. Sivamani, Kabir Café, Samira […]
Color Cosmetics Market to reach a market size of $9.9 billion by 2024
According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global Color Cosmetics Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The Mass Products market held the largest share in the Global Color Cosmetics Market by Target Segment in 2017. The […]
Revel Rey Unveils Resort 2019 Retro Siren Collection
Stay fashion-forward with Revel Rey’s latest Resort 2019 Silhouette Collection. Swimsuits created by Revel Rey’s owner/designer Audrey “Rey” Swanson feature bold and feminine designs perfect for the modern woman who wants the best summer look. [Washington DC, 06/21/2018] – As Heidi Klum would say, “In fashion, one day you’re in and the next day, you’re […]