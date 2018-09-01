Lifestyle

sri krishna jewellers in lakme fashion week

Comment(0)

Malaika Arora Presents Sri Krishna Jewellers Jewellery in Lakme Fashion week

City’s popular Sri Krishna Jewellers has once again won the accolades across the fashion industry for its exclusively designed jewellery adorned by famous cine actress and fitness diva Mailaka Arora who walked the ramp in Lakme Fashion week winter/fall 2018 at Mumbai. SKJ was the only jeweller who made its presence on the National Dias for this extravagant event.

This piece was chosen for its customized design in rare Tanzanite’s and the intricate craftsmanship to suit her attire in the show.

“This exclusive jewelry piece from Sri Krishna Jewellers seamlessly blends with the pastel colours of my creation and embodies the dreams of the quintessential millennial woman. It perfectly matched with the Lime green Lehanga, which I designed for Malaika. The combination enhanced the looks of the Diva and made the heads turn in the event.” Says designer Anushree Reddy, for whom Malaika walked the ramp at the grand event.

“This rare necklace with triangular and oval tanzanite in white gold surrounded by glittering Diamonds is stunning with its equally striking earrings. This unique design is for the woman of substance who understands that beauty is about standing out” added Akhilesh Agarwal,Manufacturing Director of Sri Krishna Jewellers Banjarahills, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad being the Headquarters, with its expanding outlets in USA, Sri Krishna Jewellers, is known for its quality since 4 decades. It has won “Nandi” Award for its quality exports and “Times Retail Icon” Award for its Design, Quality & Craftsmanship.

Thanking you

Aruna Buddhavarapu

Chief, Corporate Communications

For more details please contact Media Mania PR, G.Jayaram-9010574196

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Organic Personal Care Product Market is Set to Value USD 27.08 Billion by 2024

The global Organic Personal Care Product Market to reach USD 27.08 billion by 2024. The personal caremarketis driven by a rise in awareness and benefits associated with personal care products. Improved standard of living coupled with rising disposable income of middle-class population in emerging countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China is anticipated to drive […]
Lifestyle

Rejoice in comfort & fashion, this Season with Rangriti’s Spring/Summer Collection

editor

With the Summer season approaching, Rangriti launches it’s all new Spring/Summer collection of must-haves for your wardrobe. Rangriti brings to you magnificent pieces, designed keeping in mind the modern women of today who want comfortable clothing that makes them stand out. The range will make you fall in love with its pop of vibrant colours […]
Lifestyle

TravelSmart VIP Recognized With Prestigious Gold ARDA Award For Resort Architecture

editor

TravelSmart VIP, Sunwing Travel Group’s exclusive vacation membership club, was honored with the Gold ARDA award in the Resort Architecture category for their Royalton Negril property in Negril, Jamaica. “Receiving the Gold Award from ARDA is an absolute honor for us” commented the Marketing Director of TravelSmart VIP. “This accomplishment serves to reinforce the quality […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *