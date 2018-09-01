Finance

New Tool Quickly Calculates IRS Settlements

Old Hickory, Tenn. – TaxProEZ, a professional tax resolution and preparation company, announces the release of a new tool that helps enrolled agents quickly by calculating settlements. Tax resolution expert Gary LaRoy is offering the tool to enrolled agents, so they can support their clients’ tax management needs.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sure to come calling when back taxes are owed. The average accountant or tax professional company may have a difficult time understanding how much their clients owe and how much the IRS would settle for, in lieu of full payment. That’s where the new calculation tool comes in.

In a typical situation, the IRS assigns a quick sale value to your assets. They then determine the difference between your allowable expenses and your income. This number is used to determine a settlement figure. The calculation tool helps enrolled agents find this figure within moments, so clients gain a helpful perspective on how much they can offer the IRS to settle the matter at a minimum cost.

Gary LaRoy has seen the benefits of the calculator tool firsthand. He recently helped a client who owed $25,000 settle with the IRS for just $241. This client, who had been in trouble with the IRS for years, was able to resolve the issue quickly and far less expensively than they thought would be possible.

For more information about the tax settlement calculator, reach out to LaRoy at 615-908-2028 or learn more about tax resolution at taxproez.com. LaRoy is also offering webinars that help agents get the most out of using the settlement calculator.

About TaxProEZ:
TaxProEZ is committed to providing the highest level of quality service possible in the areas of tax resolution, tax preparation of past-due tax returns and tax education. As a solo practitioner, Gary has surrounded himself with a team of fellow practitioners that provide a network of knowledge, support, and insight into the complicated field of taxation. IRS debt resolution is a highly specialized field with only a small number of eligible professionals engaging in this area of tax resolution.

