2019 Guangzhou International Fruit Expo (Fruit Expo 2019)

Date: June, 27th-29th, 2019
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex
Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Preview of Fruit Expo 2019
Supported by 208 Guangzhou-located foreign embassies and consulates of Indonesia, USA, Chile, Thailand, Argentina, Spain, Malaysia, Australasia, Greece, and Vietnam and overseas professional associations, magazines, websites, Fruit Expo 2019 is going to be staged on a show floor of 30,000 sq.m, hosting 500+ exhibitors and 30,000 visitors. Hosted in Guangzhou, one of the biggest fruit trade hubs in Southeast Asia, Fruit Expo 2019 will be able to put its hands on the best industry resources for its attendees to share!

Review of Fruit Expo 2018
On a show floor of 10,000㎡, over 160 exhibitors gathered for the show, including Pagoda (Biggest Fruit Chain Store), JD.com (One of biggest E-commerce Platform), Great Sun Food (One of Biggest Fruit Suppliers), Walmart (One of Biggest Retail Store) and etc. For international pavilions, overseas exhibitor groups from 6 countries (Thailand, Vietnam, Chile, India, Philippines, Greece), in addition to those independent exhibitors from Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey, and Indonesia, marking a stunning overseas exhibitor attendance rate of over 30%! 90% exhibitors were content with the show. Many of them said that they will returning for Fruit Expo 2019.

Exhibition Scope:
−Fresh Fruit: fresh fruits, fresh cut, organic product, etc.
−Processed Fruit: frozen fruit products, dried fruits, fruit cans, fruit juice, fruit jam, preserved fruits, nuts, highly processed fruits, etc.
−Fruit Processing Equipment & Technology;
−Cold Chain & Logistics;
−Fruit Growing & Post-harvest Handling;
−Fresh Retail & Related Technology; etc.

Organizing Committee
Contact Person:Eva Deng

