Wearable Medical Devices Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

The global wearable medical devices market is growing significantly due to technological advancements in medical devices and increasing focus on personal healthcare monitoring. Massive unexplored wearable medical devices market and lack of service providers in emerging economies are creating ample opportunities for the global wearable medical devices market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advanced research and development facilities and new product developments by the companies are propelling the demand for cost effective and efficient wearable medical devices. Wearable medical devices are the biosensors attached to human body, which track critical physiological data required in clinical monitoring. Wearable medical devices are being designed to monitorand analyze blood glucose levels, blood pressure, body postures, respiration, sleep, body temperature, and brain activity among others.

The global wearable medical devices market is categorized on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the wearable medical devices market can be categorized as diagnostic devices and therapeutics devices. Diagnostics devices include vital sign monitors, fetal and obstetric devices, and neuromonitoring devices; whereas, the therapeutics devices include respiratory therapy devices, pain-management devices, and glucose monitoring devices. Based on application, the wearable medical devices market is categorized as remote patient monitoring, home healthcare, and sports and fitness.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global wearable medical devices market in the coming years, due to technological advancements, high healthcare expenditure, and presence of a large number of diabetic and heart problem patients. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global wearable medical devices market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness for personal healthcare monitoring. Moreover, the wearable medical devices market is growing due to increasing disposable income and large population suffering with diabetes and heart related diseases in the emerging economies, such as India and China of Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the major players operating in the global wearable medical devices market are Laerdal Basis Science, Inc, Corventis, Inc., Draeger, Fitbit, Inc., Intelesens Ltd., LifeWatch AG, Omron Corporation, Philips Electronics, Polar Electro, Sotera Wireless, Withings, and Zephyr Technology Corporation.

