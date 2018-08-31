Tech

Track and Organize Medical Images with SeePlus DICOM

ACD Systems is a pioneer of digital media management systems tailored to the unique needs of a wide range of industries. For healthcare providers and their associates, SeePlus DICOM provides complete native support for the international digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) standard. It serves as your one-stop shop for managing and editing images of a wide range of formats, thereby helping you meet your compliance goals and streamline your back-office workflows.

When in Manage Mode, you can easily track your entire digital collection, no matter how extensive it is. It provides native integration with popular cloud storage facilities OneDrive and Dropbox all within one convenient and centralized user interface. It’s fully customizable too, allowing you to build a streamlined system that works for the specific needs of your organization. You can search strategically through your files and assign hierarchical keywords and visual tags to keep track of everything.

SeePlus DICOM also offers quick and efficient DICOM viewer available in Documents Mode, which provides native support for PDF and Microsoft Office files and more. It will help you take care of document lifecycle management by showing you exactly when the image was taken, and which files are ready to be purged. The program also comes with Edit Mode for dynamic image processing and precision editing on a per-pixel basis. Designed to help you automate your digital workflows by providing everything under one hood, it frees up time.

If you’re looking for a way to manage DICOM files in addition to standard formats, then SeePlus DICOM has you covered. Find out more at https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/seeplus-dicom .

