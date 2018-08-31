Lifestyle

Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch: Cute and Futuristic

Comment(0)

The Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch has an entirely automated manufacturing process, using 51 parts just like the original quartz Swatch watch. The Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch gets laser-aided adjustments to avoid further adjusting; it’s Swiss quality and reliability holds till its last tick. The movement is airtight; sealed so that it never drifts and costs just one-fourth of what an entry-level Swiss auto does. Anybody who never owned an automatic watch before shall find the Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch a romantic choice as much as the man appreciating everything that ticks via clockwork.

The tick of the Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch is quiet; far subtler than some quartz movements’ grating electronic chunk…chunk…chunk. It is shower-proof but might not be against vigorous, water-sports sessions. Not even field sports like baseball and polo.

The rotor mechanism is clearly visible from the clear window at the back, winding the watch with great aplomb. The winding is loud enough to get noticed if whirred around, but strangely comforting. The entire movement is a real engineering feat, but no way traditional! It’s an incredibly simple movement shaped by highly complex manufacturing processes that pulls in 51 parts, spread around five interconnected modules using only one central screw. It includes 19 jewels and the regulating is done by machines, using only solders. The balance wheel assembly and adjustment receives laser adjustments to fix the chronometric rate. Both the balance wheel and the escapement are made from synthetic, anti-magnetic materials that assist further in fighting deregulation. So does the ARCAP made bridges and plates; the material is anti-magnetic and doesn’t get affected by temperature changes. The power-reserve is 90 hours; more than double of ETA’s or Soprod and it has an accuracy of + 7 seconds per day. This rate is very close to COSC chronometer requirements i.e. -4 to +6 seconds a day!

How reliable is the Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch? The movement is solid and accurate, but what if a problem arises? Neither the balance wheel, nor the escapement mechanism is adjustable, so the only option remain is replacing the whole movement. Worry not; it comes cheap for the Swatch Watches Online.

Still, the Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch comes with the attributes of expensive, serviceable timepieces like the hacking-seconds mechanism and the manual winding feature. That way, it is ahead of quite a few Japanese, entry-level timepieces.

Bottom line: The Swatch Irony Sistem Puzzle Automatic Men’s Watch is an inexpensive and revolutionary automatic watch that made the watch industry go mad with excitement, followed by an extended quiet.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Gokhoj Presents Its Exclusive Range of Beer Baskets as Gift Options

editor

United States America; 23, December 2016: Both giving and receiving gifts is one of the best experiences we usually have. Receiving gifts gives us the pleasure of getting happy, while gifting seeing the smile on the face of our loved ones after gifting can give us an immense satisfaction. However, the hardest thing in the […]
Lifestyle

Holy Land Private Guide Offer You a Wonderful Holiday in Israel

editor

Israel is not only a holy land to Muslims, Christians and Jews but also a wonderful tourist destination with UNESCO heritage sites, picturesque locations and also many adventurous activities that offer something for everyone in a family to spend their vacation in Israel. The Holy land private guide Ori Stern makes your trip much more […]
Lifestyle

SHUKR Finds Summer Success With New Jilbab Range

As the weather gets warmer, women are turning to SHUKR jilbabs to find easy solutions for staying cool while keeping covered this summer. Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping create one of the first globally recognised contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did in 2001 with the creation of SHUKR Islamic Clothing. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *